SSU Detains Russian Agent Who Collected Coordinates For Missile And Drone Strike On Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported the news.

To adjust the combined strike, the enemy recruited a 52-year-old resident of Odesa, who came to the attention of Russian intelligence after posting calls to seize the region on the banned social network Odnoklassniki.

After his recruitment, the suspect monitored the positions of Ukrainian radar stations, air defense missile systems, and mobile fire groups that protect the region's airspace.

To collect this information, he drove around different districts of Odesa during air raid alerts and attempted to record the operation of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The agent also photographed defense fortifications and locations of Ukrainian military personnel along the Black Sea coast.

The collected data were transmitted to an officer of the FSB, whose identity has already been established by SSU counterintelligence. The SSU detained the agent and seized his smartphone, which contained reports prepared for the Russians.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect has been taken into custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine had earlier detained another Russian agent who adjusted missile, bomb, and drone attacks on Kramatorsk and its surroundings