Kyrgyzstan Taps Solar, Hydropower, And Efficiency To Slash Emissions By 2035

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is advancing its climate commitments through a series of energy sector measures designed to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, Trend reports via the latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) report of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the "With Measures" (WM) scenario, the country plans to reduce emissions by approximately 2.67 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030, rising to nearly 2.79 million tons by 2035. Key initiatives include the construction of a 300 MW solar power plant in Toru-Aygyr, scheduled for completion in 2026, and the modernization of the Toktogul and Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plants by 2027, contributing a combined reduction of over 320,000 tons of CO2e.

The NDC report also highlights a nationwide push for household gasification, covering 60 percent of households, projected to reduce emissions by over 432,000 tons in 2030 and more than 550,000 tons by 2035. In addition, modern energy-saving technologies for urban lighting systems in Bishkek and Osh are expected to cut nearly 1.92 million tons of CO2e annually once fully implemented in 2035.

These measures are part of Kyrgyzstan's broader strategy to transition toward cleaner energy, improve energy efficiency, and align with international climate goals. The initiatives complement ongoing socio-economic development programs and support the country's efforts to meet its emission reduction targets under the Paris Agreement.