Don't Know What's On PM Modi's Mind: Deve Gowda On Kumaraswamy's Induction In Union Cabinet

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) Amid speculation whether his son and former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy will get a berth in Union cabinet if BJP wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(S) founder H. D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said he does not know what is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mind.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said: "I will not contest the Parliamentary election. I am 91-year-old and have Rajya Sabha membership for two more years. Though I can remember very well, I face difficulty in moving from one place to another.

"In spite of this, I will carry out campaigns for candidates of JD(S) and our ally BJP. It's not decided on former CM Kumaraswamy contesting Lok Sabha polls. I will not react to rumours. If at all PM Modi brings the issue up the discussion, then we will sit and make a decision," Deve Gowda said.

Deve Gowda confirmed that his grandson Prajwal Revanna, present MP from Hassan seat will become the candidate in the upcoming Parliamentary polls as well. "He has got the blessings of people and me," Deve Gowda said.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he won't attend 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The Congress high command had taken a decision in this regard. But, orders are given by the Muzarai department to conduct special pujas. Let Siddaramaiah get the darshan of Lord Ram," Deve Gowda said.

"I will also visit Ayodhya," Deve Gowda said.

He maintained that he appreciates implementation of Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme for unemployed graduates and diploma holders by the Congress government in the state.

--IANS

mka/svn

I