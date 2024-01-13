Uzbekistan Unfazed By Shomurodov's Absence Ahead Of Syria Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Uzbekistan head coach Srecko Katanec has refused to be deterred by the absence of Eldor Shomurodov ahead of today's AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Group B tie against Syria at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Shomurodov, who plays for Italian Serie A side Cagliari, suffered a leg injury in December which ruled him out of the continental showpiece.

“There is no point in dwelling on those who could not make it. Everyone knows what Shomurodov means to us and the situation is not ideal,” said Katanec.“We won't be in trouble without him but we will all miss him during the competition.”

With Uzbekistan's next encounters being against familiar rivals India and Australia, Katanec stressed on the importance of winning the first match.

“The first match is always crucial and a victory can boost your morale massively.”

The former Slovenian centre-back also drew attention to the host of new names that were registered by Syria in the final hours.

“We have followed the Syrian team closely and know a lot about them as, I am sure, they do about us. But in the last few days, a number of new players have joined the squad about whom our knowledge is very limited,” he said.

“Having two or three such names can change the dynamics of the whole squad and that is something we have to keep in mind.”

Syrin head coach Hector Cuper, who coached Uzbekistan at the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, is keen to use the pressure of reaching the knockout stage for the first time as motivation for his squad.

“Since my time with the Uzbekistan team, their style of play has changed a lot, and I don't think my knowledge of the team will play a big role,” said the former Valencia boss.

“My priority is Syria and as far as cohesion is concerned, the level is excellent - even in a short time. Even the new players are adjusting very well and the technical staff are getting to know them more.

“Of course, there is a lot of pressure on us but it doesn't have to mean something negative. A lot of people are pinning their hopes on us and there is something special and positive about it.

“We have the responsibility and opportunity to make a lot of people happy. I use that to motivate players to run faster, get the adrenaline flowing through their veins. I can't make promises to win but I can promise that there are 26 young Syrian men who will do everything to make their countrymen happy,” said the 68-year-old.