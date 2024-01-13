Communications Tech And Data Services Provider Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Building Strong IP In China's Large Insurance Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion Inc., has become a provider for China's booming e-commerce market with rich communication services (“RCS”) and big-data insights, developing its Sapientus database as a solution for clients' predictive services needs

In addition to its SMS, MMS and mobile top-up business, FingerMotion's focus on adapting Sapientus to the needs of the insurance industry are driving revenues to new records each quarter

In China, insurance is compulsory to protect certain societal needs, such as pensions, medical care, employment (and unemployment), and maternity care, creating a ready market for insurance providers The Sapientus platform creates proprietary matrices for assessing consumer risk potential using context-based outlooks in accordance with established behaviors

The Sapientus platform creates proprietary matrices for assessing consumer risk potential using context-based outlooks in accordance with established behaviors. The development of business capabilities to harvest and apply big data insights is affecting revenue streams that vary in size and impact from national government contractors to farmers harvesting their fields.

