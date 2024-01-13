Cuba Backs South Africa Against Israeli Escalation On Palestine Expressed Support For Violence-Hit Ecuador

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





HAVANA, Jan 13 (NNN-ACN) - Cuba backed South Africa's demand at the International Justice Court against the violations by Israel of its own obligations related to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG).

South Africa's stance against the Israeli genocide against Palestine must be understood and considered as an urgent call to stop international genocide, crime against humanity and apartheid against the Palestinian people, according to a statement by the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

The statement condemns the murder of civilians, women, children and UN humanitarian workers, as well as the indiscriminate shelling of the civil Palestinian population and the destruction of homes, hospitals and infrastructure.

Cuba is party of the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide since 1953 and is entitled to prevent and punish such actions.

Separately, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), expressed his solidarity with the people and government of Ecuador, faced with a wave of violence and threats started by criminal gangs that led to an internal armed conflict in the country.

“Our full support for peace in this nation on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, to be celebrated on January 29, 2014,” the official wrote in his message.

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also condemned the events in Ecuador, which have caused many victims and destabilized the country.

According to Ecuador's law enforcement agencies, 329 terrorists have been arrested and five have been killed as part of operations aimed at cracking down on the spate of violence. - NNN-ACN