Secretary Blinken, Chinese Official Discuss Regional, Global Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's Minister of the International Liaison Department Liu Jianchao discussed regional and global issues in Washington late Friday.

The US Department of State said in a statement that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields.

They reaffirmed the importance of continuing to implement the progress made on key issues in the summit between President Biden and President Xi in California, in November 2023, particularly counter-narcotics cooperation and military-to-military communications, it said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the Middle East.

Blinken noted the importance of upholding and defending navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea and avoiding further escalation.

Both sides recognized the importance of continuing to maintain open channels of communication between the US and the China. (end)

