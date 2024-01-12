Weekly Retail Stocks Roundup (Nasdaq: CART) (Nasdaq: WBUY) (NYSE: BIRK)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Retail, Water, Entertainment, Agriculture, Health and Wellness, Food and Beverage and eSport. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest retail companies include online retail and brick and mortar retail shops.

The latest water company is a water management business, while the newest entertainment company is a public performance rights organization (PRO).

The latest agriculture, health and wellness, food and beverage and eSport companies are all recent Nasdaq IPO's (2023).

New Stocks Added to the Retail Directories :

Maplebear Inc. dba InstaCart (Nasdaq:CART ) the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes.

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD (Nasdaq:WBUY ) is an innovative, technology-focused company with a goal of building the most trusted retail brand and advanced e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, designed to leverage data in order to provide a community-driven experience for consumers. The Company's unique 'group buy' business model is set to revolutionize traditional shopping practices, by offering substantial cost savings to customers through an efficient purchasing model and community-centric approach. Akin to group purchases and bulk orders, this approach simplifies the process for customers, eliminating the need for individual bulk purchases. Furthermore, the Company's business model streamlines the traditional supply chain by minimizing the involvement of intermediaries, thereby offering a more direct "farm-to-table" supply model. The Company's vision is to enable the ten million families in Southeast Asia to live a healthier, higher-quality lifestyle

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK ) is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless "super brand" with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

New Stocks Added to the Water Directories :

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS ) Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water management business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe to be the broadest sustainable product portfolio of specification-driven water management solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. Our product portfolio includes professional grade water safety and control products, flow system products, hygienic and environmental products, and drinking water products for public and private spaces that deliver superior value to building owners, positively impact the environment and human hygiene and reduce product installation time.

New Stocks Added to the Entertainment Directories :

MusicMusic Licensing, Inc . (OTCPINK:SONG ) also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created.

New Stocks Added to the Agriculture Directories :

DAVIS COMMODITIES Ltd (Nasdaq:DTCK ) is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy, and exclusively distributes the Lin brand in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services.

New Stocks Added to the Health and Wellness Directories :

Agape ATP Corp (Nasdaq:ATPC ) is a company primarily operating in ASEAN region that supplies wellness products and health solution advisory services, including supplements to assist in cell metabolism, detoxification, blood circulation, anti-aging and products designed to improve the overall health system of the human body.

New Stocks Added to the Food and Beverage Directories :

Maison Solutions Inc . (Nasdaq:MSS ) is a fast-growing specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise to modern U.S. consumers, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles area, and has been operating them under the brand name HK Good Fortune.

DDC Enterprise Ltd (NYSE American:DDC ) is a leading content-driven consumer brand offering easy, convenient ready-to-heat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products. The company focuses on innovative and healthy meal solutions with a fast-growing omnichannel sales network in China and the U.S., and a through a strong online presence globally. The Company builds brand recognition through culinary and lifestyle content across major social media and e-commerce platforms.

New Stocks Added to the eSports Directories :

Gamer Pakistan Inc (Nasdaq:GPAK ) is an esports event development and product marketing company that was founded in November 2021 to create college, inter-university and professional esports events for all genders in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan believes it is rapidly becoming the premiere university esports partner for secondary education institutions in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan creates the formats and events to provide a competitive environment in which to unearth and nurture budding esports talent at the collegiate level. Operations are conducted through its subsidiary, K2 Gamer (PVT) Ltd., and affiliate Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

