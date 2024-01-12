ASCT AVAX INSCRIPTION (ASCT) , An ASC-20 Token, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trad ing platform, has listed ASCT, an ASC-20 token on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the ASCT/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 9th January 2024, at 07:00 (UTC).
ASCT AVAX INSCRIPTION (ASCT) , a Meme Token with Popularity
ASCT is one of the first tokens deployed on the ASC-20 protocol on the AVAX blockchain, and it has a total supply of 21 million coins. ASCT is a meme token that has no intrinsic value, but it has gained popularity and market capitalization due to its novelty and innovation.
Avascriptions Verified Badge
Avascriptions is dedicated to fostering a healthy and vibrant trading environment within the ASC-20 ecosystem. To recognize the achievements and contributions of specific inscriptions in trading, the Avascriptions Marketplace Verified Badge System has been implemented. This system awards different levels of badges to inscriptions based on their trading volume, symbolizing their contribution to the ASC-20 ecosystem. The following table outlines the various ASC-20 ecosystem contributors and their corresponding badges:
| Title
| Badge
| Trading Volume (AVAX)
| ASC20 Eco-Builder
| Blue Badge
| 20,000
| ASC20 Eco-Pioneer
| Gold Badge
| 100,000
| ASC20 Eco-Navigator
| Red Badge
| 500,000
| ASC20 Eco-Legend
| Legendary Badge
| 2,500,000
This tiered badge system not only acknowledges the milestones in inscription trading but also aims to encourage the active development of more inscriptions within the ASC-20 ecosystem, helping to create a more active and dynamic ASC-20 trading environment.
Tokenomic
The 24-hour trading volume is $137,895. The fully diluted valuation of the asset is estimated to be $2,584,489. The total supply and maximum supply of the asset are both 21,000,000.
