Rupali Ganguly Embraces Spiritual Bliss As She Visits Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar Temples

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly who is known for her roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Anupamaa' and others, has expressed gratitude, as she shared some glimpses from her recent visit to Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar temples.

Rupali kickstarted this year on a spiritual note by visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu. And recently she paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga, and Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali, who is an avid social media user, shared some glimpses from her spiritual visit.

In the photos she can be seen wearing a yellow kurta set, and a red jacket. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail, and she is smiling for the lenses.

In the caption, the 'Yes Boss' actress wrote:“Gratitude always. Jai Mahakaal”.

Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show 'Anupamaa'. The show is based on Bengali series 'Sreemoyee'.

It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

It airs on Star Plus.

