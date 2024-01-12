Azerbaijan-Latvia: 30-Year Dynamic Partnership Across Economic Frontiers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
Azerbaijan and Latvia, with a history of amicable relations, are
fostering a comprehensive partnership. From economic collaborations
to diplomatic ties, the nations are actively engaged in enhancing
their relationship.
Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia were established
on January 11, 1994, and have since flourished. Both countries
maintain embassies in each other's territories, fostering political
dialogues through reciprocal high-level visits. The second session
of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia this year
underscores the commitment to political, economic, energy,
transportation, and humanitarian cooperation. Discussions within
international organizations and insights into the post-conflict
period in the region were vital parts of the dialogue.
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Latvia amounted to
$27.1 million in 2021 and continued at $19 million in the first
five months of 2022, indicating sustained economic engagement.
As of February 1, 2023, 59 Latvian-capital commercial structures
operate in Azerbaijan. The value of trade soared by over 70%,
reaching $46 million in 2022. Exports to Latvia, primarily from the
non-oil sector, nearly tripled, emphasizing Latvia's significance
in Azerbaijani non-oil product imports. Bilateral investments have
flowed, with Latvia investing $151 million in Azerbaijan and
Azerbaijan reciprocating with $166 million in Latvia.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Export
and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and
Latvia's Investment and Development Agency. This agreement aims to
bolster economic relations and implement joint investment projects,
providing a framework for mutually beneficial initiatives.
Latvia also welcomed the gas deal signed between the European Union
and Azerbaijan, aiming to deliver 20 billion cubic meters of
natural gas annually to the EU by 2027. A historic decision by the
Latvian government to cease the purchase and use of Russian natural
gas from January 1, 2023, marks a significant milestone in
strengthening Latvia's energy security and independence. The move
reflects a commitment to finding alternative gas supplies to the EU
and diversifying energy sources amid evolving geopolitical
situations.
In terms of energy, Latvia envisions a robust partnership with
Azerbaijan in the renewable energy sector, emphasizing a strategic
focus on sustainable energy capacities, particularly wind and
solar-based generation. The Latvian Foreign Ministry underscores
the vast potential for collaboration in research, development,
knowledge transfer, technological exchange, and solar installation
development.
"We are happy that it was possible to arrange an in-person
meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission after a longer break,
in May 2022. During the meeting, the 8th Cooperation
Protocol was signed, thus setting out a clear vision for the
priority areas of cooperation. The previous meeting in Riga also
provided the Azerbaijani delegation with the opportunity to have a
true insight into the activities of Latvian companies, especially
in areas such as green energy and renewable energy," the ministry
said on second meeting of Intergovernmental Commission with
Azerbaijan.
During this event Latvia expressed keen interest in Azerbaijan's
reconstruction efforts in Garabagh. Latvian companies are exploring
collaboration in construction, restoration, green energy zones,
water and waste management, and infrastructure projects. The
Latvian Cluster Cleantech Latvia is sharing practices in water,
waste, air, and energy-efficient solutions. Prospects for
cooperation in areas like ICT, smart energy, and green technologies
are being actively explored.
President of Latvia, Egils Levits, also acknowledges
Azerbaijan's pivotal role in EU energy security.
"In particular, I have to note Azerbaijan's role in the issue of
energy supply. We will continue to take steps to develop ties
between Latvia and Azerbaijan. The EU is looking for new suppliers
to ensure energy security. Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan
in this direction are at a high level," he said last year attending
the 10th Global Baku Forum, themed The World of Today: Challenges
and Hopes.
Latvia aligns its cooperation with Azerbaijan with a shared
ambition across Europe to reduce harmful emissions and achieve a
carbon-neutral macroeconomic output by 2050. The country has been
actively decreasing its reliance on natural gas in the domestic
energy mix, with biomass and hydroelectric plants emerging as key
sources of renewable energy.
The envisioned collaboration in renewable energy signifies a
forward-looking partnership between Latvia and Azerbaijan. The
commitment to reducing emissions, embracing alternative energy
sources, and ensuring energy security positions both countries on a
path towards sustainable and resilient energy futures.
The 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan
and Latvia was celebrated through an event at Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Foreign Affairs. The exchange of congratulatory letters between
the Foreign Ministers of both countries emphasized the enduring
growth of diplomatic ties.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan and Latvia's evolving partnership
during this 30 years exemplifies a dynamic and multifaceted
relationship. From economic synergies to diplomatic milestones, the
collaboration showcases the commitment of both nations to mutual
growth and prosperity. The recent developments underscore the
deepening ties and the shared vision for a prosperous future.
