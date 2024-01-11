Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Life 2024 To Take The Spotlight In Dubai

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The international forum
Blockchain Life 2024
is set to bring together more than 8,000 crypto leaders and thousands of international companies at the main event of the year in Dubai on April 15-16. The event will feature more than 160 experts who will take the stage to provide market analysis and forecasts from the top crypto exchanges as well as investing strategies from the leading crypto funds. More than 150 key industry companies will be present at the exhibition, including promising startups, some of which will participate in the event's Startup Pitch contest. Top speakers include Justin Sun (founder of TRON, member of the HTX Global Advisory Board), Sergei Khitrov (founder of Blockchain Life, Jets and Listing), Paolo Ardoino (CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex), and many more.
For more information, visit
About Blockchain Life 2024
A premium community of crypto whales and industry leaders, Blockchain Life is slated to take place on April 15-16, 2024, in Dubai. The event will showcase leading industry experts, provide key market analysis and forecasts, and offer ample opportunities to network and glean insight into crypto investment strategies. For more details about Blockchain Life 2024 and to purchase tickets, visit
.
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN11012024000224011066ID1107711887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.