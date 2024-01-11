Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Life 2024 To Take The Spotlight In Dubai

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The international forum

Blockchain Life 2024

is set to bring together more than 8,000 crypto leaders and thousands of international companies at the main event of the year in Dubai on April 15-16. The event will feature more than 160 experts who will take the stage to provide market analysis and forecasts from the top crypto exchanges as well as investing strategies from the leading crypto funds. More than 150 key industry companies will be present at the exhibition, including promising startups, some of which will participate in the event's Startup Pitch contest. Top speakers include Justin Sun (founder of TRON, member of the HTX Global Advisory Board), Sergei Khitrov (founder of Blockchain Life, Jets and Listing), Paolo Ardoino (CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex), and many more.

For more information, visit



About Blockchain Life 2024

A premium community of crypto whales and industry leaders, Blockchain Life is slated to take place on April 15-16, 2024, in Dubai. The event will showcase leading industry experts, provide key market analysis and forecasts, and offer ample opportunities to network and glean insight into crypto investment strategies. For more details about Blockchain Life 2024 and to purchase tickets, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN