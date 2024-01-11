Fifth Third's Kala Gibson Appointed National Board Chair Of National Minority Supplier Development Council

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, January 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Kala Gibson, executive vice president and chief corporate responsibility officer at Fifth Third Bank, has been elected Board Chair of the National Minority Supplier Development Council's 2024 National Board of Directors. His term began on January 1, 2024. He previously served on NMSDC's Executive Committee.

For over five decades, NMSDC has been committed to meeting the procurement needs of America's leading corporations, universities, hospitals, and government organizations, which has changed the trajectory of minority suppliers by helping them to achieve long-term economic success. NMSDC board members are responsible for helping expand opportunities for minority business enterprises.

“This year's NMSDC Board of Directors is comprised of not only the leading voices in the supplier and business diversity, but in corporate America,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.“With Kala's expertise and guidance as Board Chair, we will continue to transform NMSDC into an organization dedicated to accelerating economic growth and building generational wealth for years to come.”

With more than 30 years in the financial services industry, Gibson leads the Bank's Corporate Responsibility Office, which works to build strong communities, promote inclusion, and address climate change. In his role, Gibson oversees community development banking, community impact banking, inclusion and supplier diversity, corporate sustainability and philanthropy. Under Gibson's leadership, Fifth Third has delivered $3.5 billion in loan capital, community investments, financial accessibility programs and philanthropy over the past three years (2021-2023*) to accelerate equality, equity and inclusion, including $297 million to diverse suppliers and $187 million to nine disinvested neighborhoods within the Bank's footprint.

“I appreciate the confidence of the NMSDC in my leadership and am looking forward to serving as Board Chair,” said Gibson.“NMSDC does incredible work to progress the economic inclusion of diverse suppliers nationwide. I look forward to helping small and minority businesses establish and deepen their connections in the economy to expand equity and help build generational wealth.”

Gibson joined Fifth Third in 2011 as business banking executive for Eastern Michigan. He also served as the Bank's head of Business Banking for many years, overseeing the division's strategic planning, operations, sales force, credit fulfillment and product development. Gibson currently serves as chair of the Fifth Third Foundation's distribution committee, the Bank's Corporate Sustainability Committee and is a founding member of the Bank's Executive Diversity Leadership Council.

In addition to the NMSDC, Gibson dedicates his time and expertise to a variety of causes including serving on the boards of the National Urban League, Grand Valley University Foundation and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. He is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, an organization committed to increasing the ranks of Black executives at major world corporations. For his civic and professional contributions, he has received several awards, including the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2023 C-Suite Award, Cincinnati Men of Honor award for his inspirational leadership, Savoy's Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, and Crain's Detroit 40 under 40.

To learn more about the NMSDC and its 2024 Board Members, click here . More about the Bank's efforts in the community can be found in its Community Impact and Sustainability reports.

*Figures are through the third quarter of 2023.

