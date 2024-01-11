Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of Ambassadors Of China, UK

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Thursday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the People's Republic of China HE Cao Xiaolin, and Ambassador of the United Kingdom HE Neerav Patel.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.