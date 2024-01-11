Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Holds Meeting With UNICEF Regional Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health holds a meeting with the UN
Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Europe and Central
Asia, Regina De Dominicis, Azernews reports.
The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva,
and the acting head of the UNICEF office in the country, Jeyhun
Mirzoyev, also attended the meeting.
At the meeting, Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasised the
existence of productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF.
"Our country pays special attention to the formation,
strengthening, and development of human capital. Within the
framework of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UN
Children's Fund, projects are implemented in various directions in
the fields of health care, education, and maternal and child health
care," he said.
Teymur Musayev noted that the Ministry of Health is taking
important steps to improve the quality of services in the field of
maternal and child healthcare, as well as in the modernisation and
digitalisation of healthcare.
The Azerbaijani Health Minister concluded by expressing
confidence that further cooperation will be even more fruitful.
Expressing high appreciation for the level of relations between
Azerbaijan and UNICEF, Regina De Dominicis said UNICEF activities
in the country started in 1993. She said the first projects
implemented by UNICEF in Azerbaijan focused on vaccination, health
care, education, and child protection.
The UNICEF Regional Director positively assessed the work done
in Azerbaijan on maternal and child health protection.
Priority areas of cooperation were also discussed during the
meeting.
