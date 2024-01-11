Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Holds Meeting With UNICEF Regional Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health holds a meeting with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Regina De Dominicis, Azernews reports.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, and the acting head of the UNICEF office in the country, Jeyhun Mirzoyev, also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasised the existence of productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF. "Our country pays special attention to the formation, strengthening, and development of human capital. Within the framework of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UN Children's Fund, projects are implemented in various directions in the fields of health care, education, and maternal and child health care," he said.

Teymur Musayev noted that the Ministry of Health is taking important steps to improve the quality of services in the field of maternal and child healthcare, as well as in the modernisation and digitalisation of healthcare.

The Azerbaijani Health Minister concluded by expressing confidence that further cooperation will be even more fruitful.

Expressing high appreciation for the level of relations between Azerbaijan and UNICEF, Regina De Dominicis said UNICEF activities in the country started in 1993. She said the first projects implemented by UNICEF in Azerbaijan focused on vaccination, health care, education, and child protection.

The UNICEF Regional Director positively assessed the work done in Azerbaijan on maternal and child health protection.

Priority areas of cooperation were also discussed during the meeting.