WEMADE Holds Global Pre-Registration For MMORPG 'NIGHT CROWS'

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Global pre-registration for 'NIGHT CROWS', a game published by Wemade and developed by MADNGINE, began on January 11th.

NIGHT CROWS is an MMORPG based on Unreal Engine 5 that supports cross-play between mobile and PC platforms. Realistic light source illumination and high-quality graphics, 4 classes and 8 sub-classes that amplify user choice and effort, Dynamic combat encompassing ground and air using Gliders, Large-scale war from 1,000 players in realistic and vast fields in”Battlefront” content, and more are included in the game. After its release in the Republic of Korea in April 2023, the game reached No. 1 in most downloads and top sales charts in major mobile app markets.

Pre-registration will be open until the official launch in March on the official website, Google Play, and Apple App Store. Abundant pre-registration rewards include a rare-grade Mount, Glider, and more.

Wemade has utilized blockchain technology to implement multi-tokenomics with the tokenization of core in-game items in NIGHT CROWS. The in-game economy will also be interconnected with Character NFTs, each NFT created through the compression of the character and user's game data.

As the game will be connected with WEMIX3.0 at the center following an omnichain network strategy, users of other blockchain networks will be able to easily utilize the tokenomics as well.

Also implemented will be the“SSS (Streamer Supporting System).” SSS is a transparent support system in which users of Wemade games, Streamers who create content related to Wemade games, and Supporters who support Streamers can co-exist. Pre-registration rewards for SSS Streamers include a rare-grade Glider with special looks.

Additionally, the NFT Collection 'The Night is Coming' will be sold in celebration of pre-registration on the WEMIX3 DAO & NFT platform 'NILE' (NFT Is Life Evolution) starting today. The NFTs may be exchanged with 'CROW,' the key token of NIGHT CROWS, from April 1st.

At Taipei Game Show 2024, Wemade will be presenting the demo version of NIGHT CROWS. The show will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from January 25th to 28th.

Information on NIGHT CROWS can be found on the official website.

