UP Man Kills Wife & Daughter, Stages Robbery At House To Mislead Cops

(MENAFN- IANS) Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 10 (IANS) A man has been arrested for the murder of his wife and young daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, the police said.

The man allegedly staged a robbery to mislead the police after murdering his wife and child.

According to the police, the man, identified as Neeraj Kushwaha, had an argument with his wife Manisha over his extramarital affair.

During the fight, Neeraj struck Manisha with a cricket bat, resulting in her death. He also allegedly killed his one-year-old daughter.

In order to mislead the police, Neeraj decided to make it look like a robbery and inflicted injuries upon himself and ransacked his own house.

He then contacted a friend, claiming that a group of masked men had broken into his home, committed the murders and stolen valuables.

However, the police grew suspicious after finding inconsistencies in Neeraj's statements and the absence of evidence supporting his claims of a robbery.

During police questioning, the man finally confessed to the murders, revealing that frequent arguments with his wife over his affair had led to the killings.

--IANS

amita/khz