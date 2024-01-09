Zendure, A Pioneering Force In Energy Storage, Unveils Clean Energy Solutions With Superbase V And Solarflow At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, Zendure , a renowned innovative energy solutions provider, is showcasing its prowess in clean energy, highlighted by the award-winning SuperBase V, which had a successful launch at Kickstarter and CES 2023 and TÜV Rheinland certified SolarFlow. Zendure's booth (51452) at the Venetian Expo from January 9th to 12th, highlights their commitment to integrating on-grid and off-grid solutions for a global clean-energy lifestyle.

Seamless Energy Transition with Solar Integration an d Transfer Switch

Zendure's Plug-and-Play energy storage system, Superbase V is tailored for both on-grid and off-grid settings, ensuring versatility and reliability. On-grid, it connects with the PVHub 2000, integrating with a microinverter and solar panel. This setup saves up to 12.8 kWh daily and supports high-power MPPT with a combined capacity of 4800W. It's designed for diverse home energy needs, emphasizing energy savings. Off-grid, Superbase V can connect to transfer switch via Zen Y Pro cable, compatible with dual voltage appliances (120V/240V). The system also features smart control, customizable power options from 3600W to 7200W AC, with a capacity of 4.6 to 64 kWh. Qualifying for a 30% tax rebate under the ITC, it is ideal for blackout situations, camping, RV trips, and off-grid living.

A Comprehensive Solution for Efficient Power Management

Zendure's Smart Home Panel, a component of the Plug & Play Home Storage System, supports up to 10 power circuits. It integrates with the Zendure App for smart energy management, allowing users to monitor, manage, and customize energy usage. The SuperBase V, with a 3000W solar input and expandable capacity up to 64kWh, meets weekly power requirements.

Advanced Plug-In Solar Energy Storage Solution

The PVHub 2000, optimized for large-scale photovoltaic systems, enhances power generation efficiency. It supports solar panels up to 2340W and features fast charging. Integrated with Zendure's SolarFlow, it exemplifies renewable energy harnessing. The flexible capacity selection offered by AB1000 and AB2000 caters to varied market needs.

Zendure commits to offer global households reliable and affordable clean energy solutions with its comprehensive product portfolio

and advanced technologies.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

