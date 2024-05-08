               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nothing Preposterous About Our Foreign Legion Story


5/8/2024 3:17:25 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Asia Times has noted in updated versions of a Stephen Bryen article that appears on our home page, France denied Russian non-governmental reports of a French Foreign Legion deployment to Ukraine – and the Associated Press put out a“fake news alert .” We remain unpersuaded that the basic report of legionnaires sent to Ukraine is wrong.

MENAFN08052024000159011032ID1108190450


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search