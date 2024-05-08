Jhelum Strikes Again: 2 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Pulwama

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons went missing while seven others were rescued after a boat capsized in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.
A boat carrying nine people capsized in river Jhelum in Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
A rescue operation has been launched by SDRF teams, police and locals to rescue the two missing persons, they added.
Tehsildar Pampore, Asif Ali said that the two missing persons are residents of Uttar Pradesh.“9 people were crossing the river; They were doing some work on the other side of the river. Unfortunately, the boat capsized..Two people are missing, and both are residents of Uttar Pradesh. The State Disaster Response Force, police administration, paramilitary forces...are carrying out a rescue operation,” Ali said.
Notably, last month, a boat capsized in the river at the Gandbal area of the city here, killing seven persons, while two others went missing. Read Also LG Grieved By Loss Of Lives In Srinagar Boat Tragedy J&K Political Parties Suspend Poll Campaign
Locals and survivors of Gandbal pointed out that the two banks were just 500-m apart, but that they were forced to make the treacherous trip across in the boats because the nearest bridge is 2 km away. They also added that a footbridge, along the accident spot, has been under construction for nearly a decade.
