Luxury Interior Design Firm From Colorado Moves To Memphis { Germantown }

- Emily KeeverMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Memphis Skyline Transforms with Glasgow Community Development and Hinge Interior Design Firm's ArrivalThe Glasgow Community Development in Germantown, Memphis, marks a significant transformation in the city's skyline. This development is complemented by the expansion of Hinge Interior, a renowned luxury interior design firm from Colorado, into the Germantown area.A Scottish Village Reimagined in Memphis: The Glasgow Planned DevelopmentThe Glasgow Planned Development, spanning 178 acres on the former Germantown Country Club site, represents a significant cultural and architectural undertaking. Named after Glasgow, Scotland, this development aims to reflect the charm and architectural heritage of Scottish lowlands, integrating natural landscapes into its design ethos.Glasgow-Germantown: Merging Elegance and HeritageGlasgow-Germantown, located on the grounds of the former Germantown Country Club, offers 366 single-family lots. This development represents a fusion of historical elegance and modern amenities, providing a unique living experience. It aims to balance the charm of the past with contemporary conveniences.The Symphony of Master Builders in Glasgow-GermantownThe development features a selection of master builders, each contributing distinct design and craftsmanship:* Salvaggio Group: Known for diverse and innovative home building designs. Emily Keever, the partnered designer , says, "Adding a touch of southern charm with organic elements and earthy tones is what she loves doing to make homes cozy and welcoming, while elevating home design aesthetics. "* Heritage Builders: Focus on bespoke homes tailored to individual owner preferences.* Magnolia Homes: Specializing in luxurious designs and exceptional craftsmanship.* Dave Moore Companies: Known for sophistication and attention to detail.* Mike Murphy Builders: With a long-standing reputation for quality, offering over 40 years of building expertise.* Lowell Hays Construction: High-end custom projects that emphasize quality and integrity.* Johnny Williams Construction: Experts in custom homes and renovations, committed to high-quality outcomes.* Robbins Construction: Over 18 years of experience in delivering precise and well-communicated projects.* David Clark Construction, LLC: Legacy builders with a strong commitment to quality in the Memphis area.* Southern Serenity Homes: Dedicated to quality construction and fostering community.* Creative Development, Inc.: Over two decades of experience in crafting dream homes.* Tommy Young Construction: Bringing 30 years of depth and quality to every project.Living in Glasgow-Germantown: A Harmonious Blend of Classic and ModernThe Glasgow Community in Germantown offers residents an environment that combines classic architecture, modern amenities, and a focus on community and green spaces.About Emily Keever: Interior Design ExpertiseEmily Keever, an award-winning interior designer from Denver, CO, brings over 18 years of experience to her projects. A graduate of the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, she is known for blending elements of fashion, art, construction, and design. Her diverse portfolio includes work in resorts, commercial offices, and high-end residential spaces.Germantown: A Community of Historical Charm and Modern SophisticationGermantown presents a unique blend of historical allure and contemporary flair, offering a welcoming environment for various life stages, from new business ventures to retirement.For more information on Glasgow-Germantown and its team of builders, or to learn about Hinge Interior's services in Germantown and the Memphis area, interested parties may visit the Glasgow-Germantown website or contact Hinge Interior.

