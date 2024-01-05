Houston's Speke Podcasting Covers Adoption Fees For CAP's Huskies In Celebration Of College Football Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jet, the Siberian Husky/Hound mix

Toby, the Siberian Husky/Retriever Mix

Rio, the Border Collie/Siberian Husky mix

Media Company Joins Animal Shelter in Tackling Homeless Pet Crisis - A Touchdown for Huskies in Need during the CFB Championship Week

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the college football championship game on Monday, January 8th, 2024, Houston-based podcast company Speke Podcasting will cover 100% of the adoption fees for all huskies available at Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP).“If they had wolverines up for adoption, we'd sponsor those, too,” joked Speke Podcasting founder Freddy Cruz.CAP's Executive Director Sandi Mercado said, "As Houston hosts the College Football Playoff National Championship game, we not only applaud the teams and fans, but also embrace the opportunity to draw attention to Houston's stray animal crisis and find safe and loving homes for these deserving animals.Cruz went on to say,“In the battle between Michigan and Washington, we refuse to choose a side on Monday. But when it comes to homeless animals, we will always love the huskies at CAP.”Speke Podcasting, home to shows like Let's Talk About Your Breasts, The Final Curtain Never Closes, and Cruz through HTX, draws inspiration for its name from the founder's two beloved dogs, Sparrow and Zeke, both adopted from CAP.Founded in 1972, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to sheltering, rescuing, and finding loving homes for homeless animals. CAP advocates for respect and compassion for animal life and offers humane education to prevent cruelty to animals.CAP provides an array of crucial services including shelter & care, pet adoption, spaying & neutering, pet care counseling, lost & found pets assistance, a feral cat assistance program, pets for seniors, humane education, and a pet supply shop.Learn more about Speke Podcasting at and discover how you can contribute to Citizens for Animal Protection at .

