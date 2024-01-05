Invaders Ordered To Create Museum Of SWO In Every School In Luhansk Region - Center Of National Resistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Propaganda among schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region is gaining momentum, the "authorities" have ordered the creation of so-called "museums of "Special Warfare Operation" in schools.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance , Ukrinform reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are trying to strengthen the brainwashing of schoolchildren by creating museum centers of their war of aggression. Thus, the occupation administration of Luhansk region ordered to create so-called "museums of SWO" in every existing school. That is, each school will have propaganda centers that will glorify the Kremlin's Nazi war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Invaders destroy over 26,000 ha of forests inregion - RMA

It is noted that these "museums" bring exhibitions of Russian equipment and form stands with local traitors to create a myth about local support for the occupation.

"The main goal of the 'museums' is to shift the responsibility for the outbreak of war, as well as for Russian crimes against civilians in 2022, to the victim, that is, Ukraine," the National Resistance Center emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian military personnel are "taken" to kindergartens in the occupied territories for propaganda. Speeches by war criminals to Ukrainian children are being organized. In this way, the enemy plans to change the self-identification of children.

Photo for illustration purposes