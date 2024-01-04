Winter Vacation For Class 1-8 Extended Till Jan 13 In Jaipur, Sikar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 5 (IANS) The winter vacation of children from Classes 1 to 8 in Jaipur and Sikar districts of Rajasthan has been extended till January 13 due to severe cold.

As January 14 is Sunday and January 15 is holiday for Makar Sankranti in Jaipur, the schools in the district will now open on January 16. While in Sikar, schools will open on January 15.

The minimum temperature has reached below 5 degree Celsius in Jaipur.

The district administration on Thursday extended the winter vacation of students from Classes 1 to 8 by eight days.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Chandra Rajpurohit issued an order in this regard and said that the weather will continuously fluctuate for the next one week.

Keeping in mind the changing weather conditions, the period of winter vacation is extended till January 13. However, during this period the pre-scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action will be taken against school which disobeys these rules of the government.

Earlier the Rajasthan government had declared 13 days winter holidays starting from December 24, 2023.

