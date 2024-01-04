(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHARP CHULA VISTA FIRST TAVR TEAM TO OBSERVE EISENHOWER'S TAVR PROGRAM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenhower Health is the first hospital in the United States to become an Edwards Benchmark program Case Observation Site for the treatment of aortic stenosis in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

The standard treatment for aortic stenosis (a narrowing of the aortic valve opening) has been valve replacement through open-heart surgery. In 2015, Eisenhower Health became the first and remains the only hospital in the Coachella Valley to approach aortic stenosis with TAVR.

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure that replaces a faulty valve without surgically opening the chest. With the TAVR approach, a team of interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons delivers a collapsible replacement valve to the valve site through a catheter. Once in position, the new valve is expanded, pushing the old valve leaflets (the "flaps" that control blood flow) out of the way and creating a new valve orifice.

"To become the first Edwards Benchmark program observational site in the United States for TAVR is a testament to Eisenhower's multidisciplinary team effort that not only embraces technology but also continually works together to improve patient outcomes," says Yj Oh, Edwards' senior vice president of marketing, transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

In 2021, the organization was designated as an Edwards Benchmark program - the first hospital in California.

"Since 2015, Eisenhower Health has performed nearly 1,000 TAVR procedures at a success rate of 99%, consistently above the national average - making Eisenhower's TAVR program a natural fit as an observational site for an Edwards Benchmark program," says Scott Strech, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Administrative Officer/Administrator, Cardiovascular Services, Eisenhower Health.

According to Edwards, the Benchmark program standardizes a minimalist approach to TAVR with a focus on conscious sedation, recovery outside the ICU, and a goal of next-day discharge that unlocks the inherent benefits of TAVR's less invasive nature while preserving patient outcomes. Benchmark best practices cover communication, patient and staff education, decision making and clinical procedures.

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 437-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for more than 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine and offers several fellowships. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

