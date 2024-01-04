3,600 Equipment Worth BDT 1000Cr Added In Biman's GSE Department

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines has added several new motorised and non-motorised equipment worth almost BDT 1,000 crore in its Ground Support Equipment (GSE) department over the last one year. The new additions will take the total number of equipment in the department to 3,600. With these, the flag carrier will boast enough ground handling capacity to operate the upcoming Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.



Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines said this to the media while addressing an event titled "Ground Equipment Exhibition 2024 and New Equipment Commissioning" held at the capital's HSIA on January 4.

On the occasion, 70 per cent of the new additions was commissioned while the rest 30 per cent-105 equipment worth BDT 209 crore-await delivery by March 2024, added the MD and CEO.

At the event, the national airline of the country exhibited the new additions of ground handling equipment to the media to highlight the carrier's ability to operate the upcoming Third Terminal of Dhaka Airport.





The new ground handling equipment displayed to the media during an exhibition at Dhaka Airport on January 4-Photo: Monitor

Currently, the GSE department of the airline features a total of 273 motorised equipment: nine aircon unit, 11 air start units, four ambulifts, 22 belt loaders, 27 container pallet loaders, one crane, eight transporters, seven flash carts, 15 fork lifts, two fuel bowsers, 35 ground power units, eight narrow aisle stackers, 14 pushback toe-tractors, 13 passenger steps, 18 ramp coaches, 58 baggage toe-tractors, eight water carts and 13 catering high-lifters.

In case of non-motorised equipment the department boasts, the number is even higher-almost 1,100-including 30 20 feet trolleys, 500 10 feet trolleys, 480 container trolleys, 60 baggage trolleys, 66 toe-bars, 17 manual steps, 1,300 containers and 450 pallets.

Also, the department currently comprises a total manpower of 500 people.

With the current number of equipment and expert manpower, at present, Biman can handle 160 flights per day. However, the airline's ground handling capacity will increase to minimum 200 flights a day by 2024 end, further claimed Shafiul Azim.

Executive Director of HSIA Kamrul Islam was also present on the occasion among other high officials of Biman and the airport.





MoCAT Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Biman Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin as well as MD and CEO Shafiul Azim seen, among others, cutting a cake to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the airline at Balaka in the capital on January 4-Photo: Monitor



Prior to the Ground Equipment Exhibition, the airline celebrated its 52nd anniversary at its head office Balaka in the capital through a grand ceremony.

Md Mokammel Hossain, Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry and Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were present on the occasion.

While addressing the anniversary celebration, Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of the airline expressed that Biman has gotten itself into the 3.2 million passengers carrying as well as USD 100 billion revenue earning airlines clubs respectively.

Biman Board Chairman, in his speech, informed, by 2030, the airline aspires to have 50 aircraft in its fleet with a network spanning across North America, South America, Europe and Fareast, among others.

