Gujarat's Surya Namaskar feat: 7 benefits of practising this yoga

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a yoga routine that offers numerous health benefits. Recently, Gujarat achieved a world record with over a thousand people participating in this practice simultaneously. Look at the benefits of doing this yoga.

Gujarat achieved a world record with over a thousand people participating in this practice of Surya Namaskar simultaneously. Let's look at the health benefits of yoga.

The asana focuses on body alignment, aiding in maintaining good posture

Practicing regularly boosts blood circulation, promoting better oxygen supply to the body.

This yoga asana helps in balancing energy levels, reducing fatigue and lethargy.

The combination of movement and breathwork in this asana improves mental focus and clarity.

Daily practice of this yoga asana enhances flexibility, promoting better range of motion in joints and muscles

The asana targets various muscle groups, contributing to overall strength and stability.

Regular practice helps in reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm and relaxation.