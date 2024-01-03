Pakistan: TTP Militants Continue To Operate In KP's Merged Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Pakistan Interior Ministry has revealed that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continues to increase its presence and numbers through recruitment, training and placing of suicide bombers in many merged districts of Pakistan's Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Briefing the Senate of Pakistan (Upper House of Parliament), the interior ministry stated that TTP's increasing presence and operations in various districts of KP is a serious cause of concern and it escalates the militant outfit's influence and activities along the Pakistan-Afghan borders.

The ministry stated that the reason for the increased TTP presence is because of the "inaction" of the interim Afghan government, which took control following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The Interior Ministry's written response to the upper house also highlighted that TTP's re-emergence and re-organisation increased significantly during the peace talks in 2023 between Pakistan and the TTP. The talks were facilitated by the Afghan Taliban and were held in Kabul.

It was because of that peace deal that thousands of TTP militants resettled themselves in merged districts of KP bordering Afghanistan, and later on, increased their terror activities.

"TTP has given significant rise to its activities and is seeking the support of other militant groups to increase strength and capabilities. It is mostly concentrated in KP, especially merged districts, with footprints in Balochistan and trying to activate its network in the country," stated a written statement of interior ministry.

"The arrival of Tashkeels of TTP in significant numbers continue in merged districts along with recruitment, training and placing of suicide bombers is a case of concern," the report added.

Along with TTP, Islamic State's faction Daesh was also trying to establish its foothold in Pakistan and was resorting the terror activities against Shia Muslims and other religious minority communities with an aim to spread sectarian unrest and chaos in the country, the report stated.

The terror activities in Pakistan have seen a major surge since 2023 as TTP, its newly named title Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), its affiliate groups and Daesh has been conducting major terror attacks including targeted killings, bomb attacks on military installations and suicide bombings.

In the deadliest of attacks on security forces during 2023, at least 23 Pakistan army soldiers were martyred and more than 30 troops wounded when TJP militants stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraban area on 12 December.

In a most recent incident, at least six barbers in the Mosaki village of Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan were shot dead by unidentified assailants. All the victims were residents Punjab province.

Pakistan relates the issue of increasing terrorism in the country with Afghan Taliban's inaction against TTP militants and the presence of illegal undocumented Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan for decades.

It was this reason that the government has been deporting all illegal immigrants from Pakistan and has taken a stern stance of not allowing any illegal immigrant termed as aliens to stay in the country any further.

The Interior Ministry stated that it has registered at least 1.4 million refugees, date of which was updated and expanded through issuance of smart identity cards.

Parallel to the government's decisions, Pakistan's armed forces are conducting Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) majorly in Khyber Puktunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, to root out terrorists.

