Prince El Hassan Visits Doctors Without Borders Hospital For Reconstructive Surgery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 2 (Petra) -- Prince El Hassan bin Talal Tuesday visited the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital for reconstructive surgery in Amman.In a meeting with doctors and organisation representatives, Prince El Hassan lauded the MSF's "effective" contribution to alleviating the impact of wars and unrest to promote human dignity.Prince El Hassan talked about objectivity and practicality in providing humanitarian services to ensure the right to protection and respect. He discussed the need to adhere to human solidarity amidst rising hate speech.For his part, the head of the MSF mission in Jordan, Moin Shaif, discussed the Israeli war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza as an "urgent necessity."Shaif urged expanding the scope of the humanitarian response in Gaza "without delay" by sending more trucks, establishing a mechanism to coordinate and monitor aid and maintaining an enabling environment for delivering relief in the embattled besieged enclave.He said the MSF would take in more wounded people from Gaza "as soon as possible" to provide them with medical care in the hospital.The meeting discussed the repercussions of the humanitarian and medical crisis in Gaza after nearly three months of Israeli war.