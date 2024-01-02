(MENAFN) Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, raised concerns at the Security Council on Friday, accusing Ukraine of placing Western-provided air defense systems in residential areas. According to Nebenzia, this deployment strategy has led to civilian casualties when these air defense systems malfunction.



The Russian envoy's statement comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides trading accusations of aggression. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of launching an 18-hour barrage of drones and missiles across the country, resulting in the death of 30 civilians and injuries to at least 160 others. Ukrainian envoy Sergey Kislitsa called for international action, urging that Russia be deprived of its ability to produce weapons and finance military aggression.



In response to the accusations, Nebenzia criticized Ukraine for positioning air defense systems in residential areas, claiming that civilian casualties occurred due to malfunctions in these systems. He argued that videos available online show Russian missiles and drones precisely hitting military targets, while Ukrainian anti-raid missiles miss their targets or veer off course, causing damage to residential buildings and civilian sites.



During the live broadcast of the Security Council meeting, Nebenzia held up a sheet of paper containing a QR code linking to a video he claimed served as evidence for his assertions. The Russian representative's statement added a layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative surrounding the conflict, questioning the strategic choices made by Ukraine in deploying air defense systems in areas inhabited by civilians.



The accusations and counter-accusations between Russia and Ukraine further underscore the complexities and challenges of the conflict, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives.



As international attention remains focused on the situation, the accusations of endangering civilians through the deployment of air defenses in residential areas raise ethical and strategic questions, adding to the urgency for diplomatic efforts to address the crisis and protect civilian populations caught in the crossfire.





