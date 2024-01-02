UNICEF declares 2023 as most fatal year for kids in West Bank

(MENAFN) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has declared 2023 as the deadliest year on record for young people residing in the occupied West Bank. The alarming assessment comes in the wake of intensified Israeli police and military actions linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



In a statement released on Thursday, UNICEF highlighted a surge in "conflict-related violence" in the West Bank throughout the year. The report indicated that over the past 12 weeks alone, 83 children lost their lives – a figure more than double the total for the entire year of 2022.

"Children living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have been experiencing grinding violence for many years, yet the intensity of that violence has dramatically increased since the horrific attacks of 7 October," stated UNICEF, referencing Hamas' deadly terrorist attack on Israel earlier in the year.



The UNICEF statement condemned "grave violations against children, in particular killing and maiming," urging all involved parties to uphold children's "most basic right simply to be alive."

The overall toll reported by the agency indicated that at least 124 Palestinian children and six Israeli youths have lost their lives in the West Bank in 2023. Additionally, 576 children have suffered injuries in the region.



This grim revelation follows a recent call from the UN Human Rights Office urging Israeli forces to cease "unlawful killings" in the West Bank, an area under Israeli military occupation since 1967. The human rights office pointed to a "sharp increase" in airstrikes on densely populated refugee camps, where children were among the victims. It further suggested that Israeli soldiers may have incited violence by settlers against local Palestinians.



The escalating violence in the West Bank raises concerns not only about the immediate humanitarian crisis but also about the long-term impact on the well-being and development of children in the region. The international community continues to grapple with finding a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to ensure the safety and rights of children living in the conflict-ridden areas of the West Bank.



