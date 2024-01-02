South Korea Launches 'Workcation' Visa: What Is It And How To Apply 10 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On January 1, South Korea officially launched a digital nomad visa that allows foreigners to live and work remotely while visiting the country Korean Ministry of Justice, while announcing the development, said that the government will start issuing the so-called“workcation” visa for digital nomads on January 1, 2024.

The digital nomad visa will permit foreigners to work remotely from South Korea for a foreign company for one year. Once the one-year period is over, the holders of the digital nomad visa can apply for a one-year extension digital nomad visa will make remote work and vacation of foreigners in South Korea smoother, the minister saidUnlike the previous restrictions, where remote workers had to rely on tourist visas or limit their stay to 90 days, this new system offers an extended period for digital nomads. The new rule will facilitate longer-term stays for employees and employers from overseas firms, promoting a flexible work environment and encouraging them to explore South Korea the guidelines for applying for digital nomad visa in South Korea:The new visa will permit foreigners to work from in South Korea for a period of up to two years.

It will also allow them to bring their family members must be over the age of 18 and must have worked in their current field for at least one year applicants must prove that they have an annual income of around $65,860 nomad visa applicants must also prove that they do not have any criminal record and verify their employment.

For this, they need to submit proof of having purchased travel health insurance, too case, an eligible candidate is already in South Korea and now wants to apply for the digital nomad visa, they can do it as long as they meet all the requirements, the new visa will not allow digital nomads to apply for a job in South Korea. For that, foreigners need work visa Korean embassies abroad will be responsible for accepting applications for digital nomad visa.

The new visa scheme will be tested and then the authorities will decide whether the digital visa will be adopted permanently.



