Japan Earthquake LIVE Updates: 'Tsunamis Are Still Being Recorded', Japan Urges Resident 'No To Go Home'

- Live Mint) "Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: In a major tragedy on the day of New Year, Japan was hit by 21 above 4.0 magnitude on Monday. The earthquakes, which were as intense as 7.6 magnitude triggered infrastructure collapse in the country with people running to save their lives. The Met department has also issued tsunami warnings along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama and we are here with minute-to-minute updates of Japan Earthquake LIVE.
Moreover, some regions in North Korea and Russia are also bracing up for the impact of tsunami. As per Russia's TASS news agency, the government has ordered evacuations in the western coast of Sakhalin Island.
Catch Japan Earthquake LIVE updates here
