Special Jordanian Field Hospital/2 In Gaza Treats Over 21,000 Patients, Performs Over 3,600 Surgeries

AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital/2 in the war-torn Gaza Strip has treated 21,043 cases and performed 3,681 surgeries on the victims of the Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.



The field hospital/2 was established on November 28 in Khan Younis in southern Gaza upon directives from His Majesty King Abdullah.



Jordan also runs another military field hospital in Gaza which was established in the aftermath of the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.



The surgical interventions included major and minor procedures such as wound care, burns, shrapnel removal, brain and nerve surgery, complex fractures, facial and jaw surgery, cosmetic procedures, and vascular and arterial surgery, the Jordan News Agency Petra, reported on Friday.



"These ongoing efforts by the hospital coincide with the challenging conditions in the strip and aim to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Gaza in the absence of essential medical supplies," Petra added.

The hospital infrastructure comprises seven trailers housing operating theatres, medical wards, a laboratory, radiology facilities, a pharmacy, a dental clinic, admissions area and a sterilisation unit.

The hospital offers diverse medical specialties, including neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, general surgery, urology, paediatric surgery, paediatric internal medicine, haematology, orthopaedic surgery, maxillofacial surgery, internal medicine, emergency medicine and trauma care.

Jordan has established five field hospitals in occupied Palestine, three in the West Bank (Nablus, Ramallah and Jenin) and two in Gaza (Khan Yunis and Tal Al Hawa). Over several decades, these hospitals have provided free medical treatment and essential medicines to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has implemented seven airdrops to the Kingdom's field hospitals in the besieged strip, the latest of which was on Christmas to assist those besieged within the Church of Saint Porphyrius in the north of Gaza Strip.

HRH Princess Salma, who holds the rank of first lieutenant/pilot at the Royal Jordanian Air Force, accompanied the personnel of the aircraft which carried out the fifth airdrop of critical medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Hospital 76) on December 14.



Seven members of the medical staff at the Jordanian field hospital/76 in Gaza were injured at the entrance of the emergency department on November 16.

JAF said at the time that seven of the medical staff were injured while trying to administer medical aid to Palestinians who had been injured during an Israeli air strike.