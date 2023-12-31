Flower Farm Highlights Qatar's Resilience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nestled in the heart of Qatar's magnificent desert landscape lies a remarkable oasis that defies the odds of nature - a captivating flower farm known as Al Sulaiteen Agricultural & Industrial Complex (SAIC) Flower Production in Umm Salal Ali.

This extraordinary venture led by visionary businessman and agriculturist Abdullah Salem Sulaiteen serves as a testament to human resilience and creativity.

Amid the golden sands, this farm stands as a symbol of perseverance and innovation, showcasing the beauty that can be cultivated even in the most challenging environments.

Sulaiteen, a passionate advocate for sustainable practices and a true lover of flora, embarked on a bold mission to establish a thriving flower farm in the midst of Qatar's arid terrain.

Against the backdrop of endless sand dunes, this farm has flourished into a breathtaking spectacle, boasting a diverse array of flowers that seem out of place in the desert.

What sets this farm apart is its innovative approach to overcoming the challenges posed by the harsh climate. Through the use of cutting-edge technology and ingenious irrigation methods, Sulaiteen has created a sanctuary where roses, tulips, orchids, and numerous other floral species thrive abundantly.

In addition, the farm has played a significant role over the years in producing and supplying flowers for various important occasions in Qatar, such as the Qatar National Day and other nationally significant events.

Floral decorations hold great cultural importance in Qatari traditions during these celebrations. Flowers are not just decorative elements; they represent the rich traditions and values that have shaped Qatar's distinct identity. They bring a burst of colour, fragrance, and symbolism, enhancing the spirit of unity that these celebration flowers symbolise.

Sulaiteen, speaking to The Peninsula, said,“For the Qatar National Day celebrations, the farm cultivates an average of 300,000 Syngenta flowers from the petunia tritunia series burgundy and 175,000 white petunia eagle series from sakata ornamental.” Sulaiteen, who had served in the military before entering the field of agriculture, explained that the petunias are grown in 8x8cm square pots with the support of 6x4 hole trays.

He further said,“The tray's skeleton structure is highly efficient in arranging any flower pattern, and these units, known as 'flower tiles,' create incredible floral designs.”

“The flowers for Qatar National Day, for example, are produced in an open field during the months of October to December, as there is less precipitation and a mild winter season in Qatar. Due to direct exposure to sunlight, the plants grow vigorously and rapidly.

“So, the young petunia plants are well adapted to an open-area display for any event. After a short period of event display, these plants are reused and replanted in landscaping areas of interest in various locations and flower beds and perform well,” he added.

“The tradition of arranging traditional floral decorations for Qatar's National Day, for example, is a cherished art that reflects the deep cultural roots of this celebration.



“It is a revered practice that goes beyond mere aesthetics; it serves as a powerful medium to capture the true essence of Qatar's heritage and uniqueness. Each flower is carefully selected, every arrangement is meticulously crafted, and every step in the process carries a profound respect for tradition and a strong connection to the country's history,” Sulaiteen noted.

He added that a tremendous amount of planning and manpower goes into the creation and execution of this massive reconstruction of any flower design replica.

“Al Sulaiteen Agricultural and Industrial Complex (SAIC) have become grandmasters in accomplishing this task with baffling perfection and accuracy as they have become adept in meeting the required high standards and delivering in time,” Sulaiteen said.

Al Sulaiteen expressed his delight at being able to contribute his quota to the national development of Qatar, noting that flowers from SAIC Farm have continued to dot the landscape in many parts of the country.