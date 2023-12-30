Govt And SIDBI Launch Initiative In Karnataka To Empower Micro And Small Industries

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Dec 30 (KNN)

The Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Karnataka Small Industries Association (Kasia), launched an initiative aimed at enabling micro and small-scale industries in the region, on Friday.

A dedicated program was organised in Doddballapur to raise awareness about the myriad benefits, financing options, and export opportunities available to businesses operating on a smaller scale.

The initiative encompasses a range of schemes, incentives, and subsidies provided by both central and state governments, including the Central Database of Business (CDB), Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) certification, and a business registration assistance platform.

Additionally, digital initiatives such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) were featured, along with platforms for trade and export promotion programs.

Inaugurating the program, Dheeraj Muniraj, MLA, Doddaballapur, emphasised the significance of micro and small industries as a sector yielding substantial income, second only to agriculture.

He assured that the government would allocate funds to support and nurture this sector, especially focusing on creating a conducive environment for local handloom and weaving entrepreneurs.

Satyaki Rastogi, General Manager, SIDBI, underscored the crucial role of the micro and small industrial sector in contributing to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He emphasised the need to enhance their role in the capital flow to foster growth in micro and small industries.

Addressing the gathering, Kasia Vice President, M.G. Rajagopal acknowledged various schemes and concessions announced by both the Central and State Governments to promote the MSME sector.

However, he highlighted that the full potential of these facilities often remains untapped due to a lack of proper guidance and awareness.

To bridge this gap, Kasia, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of Karnataka, SIDBI, and Canara Bank, is conducting programs across all 31 districts of the state.

These initiatives aim to disseminate comprehensive information about the benefits, financing options, and export prospects, encouraging MSMEs to leverage the opportunities presented.

(KNN Bureau)