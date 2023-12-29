Piyush Goyal Asks Paper Industry To Focus On Recycled Material, Help Ecology

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 29 (KNN) The paper industry will continue to prosper as the country grows economically, stated Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

Highlighting the critical role of sustainability, Goyal encouraged the industry to concentrate on manufacturing paper from recycled materials and uphold ecological balance through the adoption of responsible practices.

Speaking at the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Paper Traders Associations in India (FPTA) in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted the recyclable and sustainable nature of paper, emphasising its crucial role in the circular economy.

Recognising the paper industry's significance, Goyal emphasised its integral role as a carrier of knowledge, history, and literature, asserting its continued importance in the digital era for communication, branding, packaging, and more.

The Minister outlined a strategic pathway for the industry, underscoring the importance of competitive quality and service, integrated mills, economies of scale, and innovation.

Goyal stressed the importance of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in expanding domestic production capacity and urged the innovation of new paper grades to substitute single-use plastics.

He emphasised the potential for exports, particularly through innovative packaging solutions, advocating collaboration with institutions like the Indian Institute of Packaging for sustainable products.

Addressing industry concerns about paper imports, Goyal urged specific details and recommended reaching out to the Director General of Trade Remedies for malpractices.

(KNN Bureau)