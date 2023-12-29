Jagan Makes Personal Attack On Pawan Kalyan, Calls Him 'Marriage Star'

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Dec 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy once again made a personal attack on actor-politician Pawan Kalyan calling him a 'marriage star' who has no respect for the sacred institution of marriage.

The Chief Minister taunted the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader over his three marriages. He remarked that in real life, Pawan Kalyan does not spend more than 3-4 years with one wife.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the actor changes his wives like cars.

"I have two daughters. We have sisters and mothers. What culture do our women inherit if people like Pawan Kalyan who has no respect for the institution of marriage become our leaders?" he questioned.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief launched a scathing attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JSP and described them as two political entities having no credibility among masses.

He called upon the people to defeat the two political parties in the next elections.

The Chief Minister was addressing a huge public gathering before releasing Rs 584 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

He said the amount, released towards total fee reimbursement for the quarter July-September 2023 would benefit 8,09,039 students.

He said that so far, 27,61,000 students received fee reimbursement of Rs 11,900 crore under Vidya Deevena, Rs 4,275 crore under Vasathi Deevena and the government has incurred Rs 18,576 crore under these two schemes including Rs 1,777 crore arrears kept pending by the previous TDP government.

Stating that the YSRCP government has so far disbursed Rs 2,45,000 crore under DBT schemes, the Chief Minister asked people to think why Chandrababu Naidu failed to implement these schemes during his tenure.

Despite working for 14 years as Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu has no achievements to his credit as he spent entire tenure indulging in scams and pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour, he said, adding that the TDP chief has no political values and credibility except telling lies, cheating people and backstabbing.

He said that Pawan Kalyan, who was rejected by the local people in the last elections, is a non-local residing in the neighbouring state with no address in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have seen some individuals sacrificing everything for the sake of people but here is a Tyaga Raju who is sacrificing his political life for the sake of Chandrababu," he said, taking a dig at Pawan Kalyan.

"In the entire country, the package star is the only party president who wants others to become Chief Minister," he remarked.

Mocking at the Nara Lokesh's padayatra and its closure meeting, the Chief Minister said that people in all villages from Kuppam to Ichapuram would only remember the village secretariats, volunteer system, RBKs, pension door delivery, village clinics, family doctors, Mahila Police, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and free power supply to farmers ushered in by Jagananna.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP and Jana Sena, aided and abetted by the friendly media, are now trying to cheat the people with a joint manifesto containing false promises as they have no guts to contest independently in the elections and release their own manifestoes.

He asked the people to defeat the two parties in the next elections so that the state could be saved from their evil designs.

--IANS

ms/pgh