BTQ Announces Participation And Sponsorship At Cfc St. Moritz Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Inc.

(the " Company " or " BTQ ") (NEO: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF ), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks,

is pleased to announce its participation and sponsorship at the upcoming CfC St. Moritz, a highly curated digital assets and blockchain conference for investors and decision-makers, set in the Swiss Alps from January 10 -12, 2024.

Christopher Tam, BTQ's Head of Partnerships, will represent BTQ at the conference. Mr. Tam's workshop, titled "Future-Proofing Digital Assets: Exploring the Sustainability of Digital Assets in the Quantum Era," promises to be a highlight of the event. Mr. Tam will explore the challenges and potential of post-quantum cryptography (PQC), aiming to equip the audience with insights into the quantum security of decentralized networks.

This year's CfC St. Moritz is set to be a pivotal gathering, with a focus on the intersection of traditional finance and the burgeoning crypto industry. Over three days, selected opinion leaders, investors, governmental representatives, and experts from academia and decentralized organizations will engage in in-depth discussions and exchange knowledge on digital assets, blockchain, and traditional finance.

BTQ's involvement, alongside other prominent sponsors like Algorand Foundation, Kraken, Galaxy Digital, Ripple, Bitcoin Suisse, ZK Sync, and Julius Baer, highlights the importance of this event in shaping the future of digital assets, especially in light of emerging quantum technologies. The conference offers a critical platform for BTQ to share its expertise in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and the quantum security of decentralized networks.

For more information about BTQ's participation in the CfC St. Moritz and their contributions to the field of digital assets and blockchain technology, please visit .

An intimate circle of selected opinion leaders and investors in the truly private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. For over 6 years, the application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry in the heart of the snowy Engadin valley.

During three days, opinion leaders and high-ranking representatives from governmental and supranational bodies, the private sector, academia, and decentralized organizations exchange their knowledge on digital assets, blockchain and traditional finance in various formats on- and off-stage. For more information, please visit

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

