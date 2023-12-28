Electricity Tariff Decreases By 3 Tetri Starting January 1 In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory
Commission on Thursday decided to reduce electricity tariffs for
both household and non-household consumers by three tetri per one
kWh starting next month, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
The regulatory body explained the decrease was influenced by the
increase in the share of“cheap electricity” in the total basket of
electricity purchases as a result of the renovation of the Enguri
hydropower plant - the largest electricity producer in the
country.
High hydrological indicators and replacement of imported energy
with cheap electricity generated by heating plants during the
winter of 2022-2023 also led to the decrease, it added, noting the
reduced tariffs would remain in force until January 1, 2026.
The Commission also announced an increase in non-household water
supply tariffs for Georgian Water and Power, a leading company on
the water supply market of Georgia and the South Caucasus.
The body said the price change would apply to cities of Tbilisi,
Mtskheta and Rustavi, with the new non-household tariff set at
₾8.807 ($3.27) per cubic metre in Tbilisi and Mtskheta and ₾6.500
($2.42) in Rustavi.
The change in the tariffs is due to the need to renovate and
replace [...] infrastructure of water supply in the cities, it
said.
In total, ₾363 million ($134) will be invested to provide
continuous water supply to customers in the three cities and
improve water quality, the Commission said.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107666606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.