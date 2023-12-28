CM Pays Obeisance At Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib During Shaheedi Sabha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OFFERS TRIBUTES TO MATA GUJRI JI AND CHOTTA SAHIBZADAS BABA ZORAWAR SINGH AND BABA FATEH SINGH

Interacting with the media persons after bowing his head at the holy place, the Chief Minister said that this sacred land is a source of inspiration not only for the Sikhs but for the entire humanity. He said that Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the chotta Sahibazadas of tenth master of Sikhs Sri Guru Gobind Singh, attained martyrdom at a tender age. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri ji at this pious land had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The Chief Minister said that the chotta sahibzadas displayed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the erstwhile Mughal Governor of Sirhind. He said that the sahibzadas had inherited the traits of valor and selfless service from Dashmesh Pitaah, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that today devotees from across the globe have converged here to pay glowing tributes to Chotte Sahibzadas for their unparalleled sacrifice in the history of the world.

Reiterating that the supreme sacrifice made by the chotta Sahibzadas at such a young age hardly finds any parallel in the world history, he said the entire world was proud of this unique and unparalleled sacrifice which was a matter of great honor not only for the Punjabis or our countrymen but everyone living across the globe. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that they are blessed to have got the opportunity to serve the state and its people adding that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. He unequivocally said that the state government is following the footsteps of great Sikh Gurus and martyrs to ensure the well being of every section of the society.

The Chief Minister also recalled that during his stint as Lok Sabha Member, the house had paid tributes to chotta sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh ji on their martyrdom day after he had pursued the matter with then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the entire Punjab observes this month as 'month of mourning' as the chotta sahibzadas were bricked alive by the tyrant rulers during these days. He said that the younger generations need to be made aware of this supreme sacrifice to inspire them to make selfless sacrifices for the country.