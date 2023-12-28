Digital Banking And Fintech UX Design Agency UXDA Won TOP3 Design Awards

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

By winning the Red Dot Design Award in the Finance App and User Experience Design category in 2023, UXDA has achieved a significant milestone. It became the world's first UX agency specializing only in digital banking and fintech design, that was recognized by the TOP3 global product design awards: Red Dot Design Award, IF Design Award and A' Design Award.

These global competitions are judged by famous design industry professionals and experts with the highest standards and dozens of years of experience in selecting the best designs from thousands of submissions. Therefore, these awards in the top three global competitions indicate that the level of UXDA digital product design meets the highest international standards.

The Red Dot Design Award is considered the most coveted "Oscar-like" design award in the world, and it's not easy to get one, since every year 20,000 works from 60 countries are submitted into the competition, and the jury of international design leaders and academics selects only the best works. That's why the world's largest brands, such as Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Sony, Dyson, Bose, LG, Samsung, Philips, Lenovo and many others place the Red Dot seal in their advertising and on the packaging of their products after winning as a mark of excellence. Previous winners also include premium designs by Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Maserati and Bulgari.

Financial products play a vital role in people's lives, and the UXDA team believes they deserve the same level of thoughtfulness and attention to detail as the world's best premium products. That's why the UXDA team is so passionate about delivering innovative, intuitive, and visually appealing financial solutions. UXDA's mission is to revolutionize the way financial services are experienced by humanizing the financial industry.

With the Red Dot Design Award added to its collection of 25 international design accolades, UXDA continues to lead the way in shaping the future of financial product UX design. Through its human-centered design approach, UXDA focuses on creating intuitive and engaging financial products that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and growth. The agency's commitment to excellence and its innovative approach to creating next-gen financial experiences set new standards within the industry.

The UXDA team is a well-known financial UX design agency focusing exclusively on next-gen financial services design and infusing soul into 150+ products across 36 countries. UXDA has delivered UX/UI solutions to TOP Forrester banking vendors like iGTB, Finastra, CR2, and Backbase, as well as to banking brands like HSBC, Emirates NBD, Garanti BBVA, Bank of Jordan, United Arab Bank, BKT, and Fintechs like GCash, SurePrep by Thomson Reuters, Magma, Private Wealth Systems and other.