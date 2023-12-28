It Is Harmful To Discuss Expediency Of Russia's Military Base In Armenia - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Russian
military base is located in Armenia by the agreement, it is harmful
to speculate about its expediency on the territory of the republic,
said Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey
Lavrov during an exclusive interview with TASS Russian News Agency
on the results of 2023, Trend reports.
"We consider it harmful to speculate about the expediency of the
102nd Russian military base on the territory of Armenia. The treaty
on its deployment was concluded on March 16, 1995, relying, first
and foremost, on the national interests and the common task of our
countries to strengthen stability in the South Caucasus," the
minister said.
Lavrov noted that today the Russian military is "a key element
in ensuring peace in this region"
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an
interview with The Wall Street Journal that Armenia "sees no
advantages in the continued presence of the Russian military on its
territory."
He openly stated that Russia "failed to fulfill its obligations"
during Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh,
therefore Yerevan is looking for new cooperation partners.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107663826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.