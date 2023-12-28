It Is Harmful To Discuss Expediency Of Russia's Military Base In Armenia - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Russian military base is located in Armenia by the agreement, it is harmful to speculate about its expediency on the territory of the republic, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov during an exclusive interview with TASS Russian News Agency on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"We consider it harmful to speculate about the expediency of the 102nd Russian military base on the territory of Armenia. The treaty on its deployment was concluded on March 16, 1995, relying, first and foremost, on the national interests and the common task of our countries to strengthen stability in the South Caucasus," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that today the Russian military is "a key element in ensuring peace in this region"

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Armenia "sees no advantages in the continued presence of the Russian military on its territory."

He openly stated that Russia "failed to fulfill its obligations" during Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, therefore Yerevan is looking for new cooperation partners.

