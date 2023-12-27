Ukraine's Public Debt Grows By Almost $4.5B In Nov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt rose by $4.48 billion in November 2023 and amounted to $140.82 billion as of November 30.
That's according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"As of November 30, 2023, Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 5.122 trillion, or $140.82 billion. Public and publicly guaranteed foreign debt amounted to UAH 3.513 trillion (68.58% of the total amount of public and publicly guaranteed debt), or $96.57 billion, whereas public and publicly guaranteed domestic debt amounted to UAH 1.61 trillion (31.42%), or $44.25 billion," the statement said. Read also:
The ministry said Ukraine's public debt had amounted to UAH 4.799 trillion, or $131.94 billion. Public foreign debt amounted to UAH 3.259 trillion, or $89.58 billion, and public domestic debt amounted to UAH 1.541 trillion, or $42.36 billion.
In November 2023, the amount of Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt increased in hryvnias by UAH 164.27 billion and in U.S. dollars by $4.48 billion.
Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by $13.4 billion in 2022 and amounted to $111 billion as of January 1, 2023.
