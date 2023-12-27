Waiting Time For Trucks To Cross Border In Dorohusk 21 Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, the waiting time for crossing the border in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is 500 hours, or almost 21 days.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Chełm police, Ewa Czyż, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We estimate that there are 1,300 trucks in the queue now. The queue is 35 km long to the village of Bezek-Kolonia in the Gmina Siedlce. The waiting time is 500 hours (almost 21 days - ed.)," Czyż said.

She noted that last night, Polish protesters allowed one truck to cross the border for three hours, and in the morning they started letting more trucks through: three trucks for one hour.

According to her, the situation is constantly changing, and it is the Polish carriers who determine how many trucks to let through in one hour.

Earlier, the head of the protest of carriers in Dorohusk, Edyta Ozygała, said that in seven weeks the protest had not brought results, so the carriers decided to intensify the protest and let only one truck pass for three hours.

The day before, the waiting time to cross the border at this checkpoint was 30 days.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

On Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers suspended the blockade of traffic for trucks near the Medyka checkpoint until January 2-3. Meanwhile, Polish carriers refused to do so and continue to blockade the roads in front of the checkpoints in Dorohusk, Korczowa, and Hrebenne.