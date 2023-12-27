               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Ready For Collaborative Projects With Turkmenistan


12/27/2023 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. Russia is ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 9th meeting of the High-level Group on Trade and Investment Support within the framework of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to him, Russia is also interested in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan, supplying various products, as well as expanding areas of investment cooperation.

Furthermore, Volvach noted that the bilateral economic potential is still great, and there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation both in the oil and gas and financial fields, as well as in a number of industries, agriculture, transport and other sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, the participants analyzed the possibilities of Russian export support institutions to provide financial and non-financial support measures in the implementation of trade and investment contracts between Russian and Turkmen companies, reviewed the draft program of economic cooperation between the governments of the two countries for 2024-2026.

