Russia Ready For Collaborative Projects With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. Russia is
ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan, Deputy
Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during the 9th meeting of the High-level
Group on Trade and Investment Support within the framework of the
Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic
Cooperation.
According to him, Russia is also interested in developing
cooperation with Turkmenistan, supplying various products, as well
as expanding areas of investment cooperation.
Furthermore, Volvach noted that the bilateral economic potential
is still great, and there are good opportunities for expanding
cooperation both in the oil and gas and financial fields, as well
as in a number of industries, agriculture, transport and other
sectors of the economy.
Meanwhile, at the meeting, the participants analyzed the
possibilities of Russian export support institutions to provide
financial and non-financial support measures in the implementation
of trade and investment contracts between Russian and Turkmen
companies, reviewed the draft program of economic cooperation
between the governments of the two countries for 2024-2026.
