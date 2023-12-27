The Global Crypto Exchange Gate Enables Trading In Turkish Lira For More Than 150 Projects

(MENAFN- B2Press) The number of listed trading pairs and parity opportunities is decisive for investors choosing a cryptocurrency exchange. As support for Turkish Lira parity increases, its share in crypto trading also grows. Current data shows that the Turkish Lira is the 7th most used fiat currency in Bitcoin trading.

TURKEY - Data from global cryptocurrency exchanges show that the US dollar is the most used currency in trading Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value. The dollar takes over 80% of Bitcoin trading volume, followed by the South Korean won, Japanese yen, British pound, and Singapore dollar. The Turkish Lira has become the seventh most used fiat currency in Bitcoin trading.

Kutluhan Akçın, Operations and Business Development Director at Gate TR, shared his thoughts:“One of the criteria investors consider when selecting a cryptocurrency exchange is the number of parity and trading pairs. Crypto trading is done not only between different cryptocurrencies but also with fiat currencies known as price money. Investors want to invest in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and new projects with their own country's fiat currency. At this point, interest in global exchanges offering the most trading pair options is increasing.”

Particularly emphasizing that the Turkish Lira's value against foreign currencies like the dollar and euro makes it difficult to invest with these currencies, Kutluhan Akçın said, "Exchange rate differences complicate the user experience for those who trade cryptocurrencies. Investing with the Turkish Lira offers a much more preferable experience. As one of the world's oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate celebrated the first year of its operations in Turkey in the last months of 2023 by increasing the number of cryptocurrencies listed with the Turkish Lira parity to over 150. There are 54 different projects preferred by Turkish users, which are not available on any other global exchange but on Gate TR. Under our localization strategy, Turkish investors can easily manage their investments by trading with their country's fiat currency in new projects.”

Reminding that Gate is an exchange offering investors a vast investment portfolio with over 1,700 listings globally, Kutluhan Akçın said,“The crypto ecosystem is an expanding financial universe, announcing a new project every day. We believe the faster we provide access to each of the cryptocurrencies with the potential to be a reliable investment tool, the more we will contribute to the expansion and establishment of the ecosystem. We developed our Startup program to enable promising projects to join the ecosystem quickly. As Gate TR, we are adapting this global approach to the local market and working to rapidly increase the number of cryptocurrencies investors can trade in Turkish Lira. In 2024, many more cryptocurrencies will be available for purchase and sale in Turkish Lira on Gate TR.”

Stressing that Turkey is one of the leading countries in the region for global crypto adoption, Kutluhan Akçın concluded his remarks with the following statements:“We believe that increasing the number of cryptocurrencies that can be traded in TL parity is necessary to boost this adoption further. Offering TL trading pairs is critical, especially in increasing access to crypto for entry-level investors. For example, it can be challenging for a user new to crypto to understand that USDT is equivalent to 1 dollar and that they can trade with USDT. We allow users to access price change charts of over 150 projects in TL and trade cryptocurrencies in TL. This way, even beginners can more easily manage how much they invest in what. By listing new cryptocurrencies in TL in 2024, we will continue to protect investors from the shock of exchange rates in the fiat money markets and grow the Turkish Lira's share in global cryptocurrency trading.”

