South Korea heightens its participation in US-led campaign to penalize Russia over conflict in Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move, South Korea has heightened its participation in the United States-led international campaign to penalize Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced on Tuesday the addition of nearly 700 items to the list of products banned for export to both Russia and Belarus. This expansion brings Seoul's tally of restricted items to 1,159, effective from early 2024, with provisions for potential government waivers in exceptional cases.



The newly banned exports cover a range of products, including excavators, rechargeable batteries, aircraft components, specific machine tools, and passenger cars with engine displacements exceeding 2,000 cubic centimeters. While these products may not be classified as "strategic" under South Korean trade regulations, they are being included in the expanded restrictions due to their perceived potential for military purposes.



South Korea's initial response to the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 involved banning 57 items for export to Russia and Belarus. Last April, the list was further expanded to include additional industrial and construction equipment, as well as steel and chemical products. The latest move underscores Seoul's commitment to align with international efforts to pressure Russia through economic means.



While South Korea has refrained from directly supplying weapons to Ukraine, it has been an active participant in providing humanitarian and non-lethal aid. Reports indicate that Seoul reached a confidential agreement earlier this year to export artillery shells to the United States, with the intention of Washington facilitating their transfer to Ukraine.



Russia, in response to South Korea joining United States-led sanctions, designated the East Asian nation as an "unfriendly" state in March 2022. Meanwhile, Russia has strengthened diplomatic ties with North Korea this year, cultivating what North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui described as "invincible relations of comrades-in-arms."



As South Korea deepens its involvement in the economic sanctions against Russia, the geopolitical dynamics in the region are evolving, raising questions about the broader impact on international relations and the efficacy of economic measures in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107661158