Leadership Excellence And Emotional Intelligence Focus At Rajalakshmi Engineering College's FDP

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Dec 26, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

A highly successful AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy sponsored one-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Leadership Excellence and Emotional Intelligence" was held at Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai from 11th to 16th December 2023. The FDP was organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The FDP brought together faculty members from various universities, experts from industries, entrepreneurs, Government professionals, and research scholars from across India, focusing on enhancing their leadership and emotional intelligence skills. With over 60 participants, including social workers and company proprietors, the event was a resounding success.

The inaugural session on 11th December featured Dr. V. Lingasamy, Manager-R&D at Rakuten Mob Inc, Bengaluru, as the chief guest. Dr. Lingasamy emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence in leadership, highlighting its role in fostering effective team management and organizational growth.

Dr. Shriram K Vasudevan, an Intel Software Innovator, graced the valedictory function on 16th December. His address underscored the transformative power of emotional intelligence in personal and professional settings, particularly in the tech industry.

The FDP served as a platform for learning and exchanging ideas on effective leadership and the critical role of emotional intelligence in educational and industrial sectors. The overwhelming response saw 60+ participants, including entrepreneurs, social workers, and company proprietors, register and actively engage in the program. This diverse participation underlines the program's success and its impact on fostering leadership qualities and emotional intelligence in the academic and professional realms.

The event was meticulously organized by Dr. L. Bhagyalakshmi, Professor & Head of ECE, along with Coordinator Dr. R. Gayathri, Professor, ECE and Co-Coordinator Dr. S. Suganthi, Professor, ECE, who ensured a seamless and enriching experience for all attendees.