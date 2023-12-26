Russian Defence Enterprises Double Production Of Su-57 Fighters

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Dec 27 (IANS) Russian defence enterprises have fulfilled the country's orders in 2023 and doubled the production of Su-57 fighters, local media quoted Yury Slyusar, General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation, as saying.

"We have fulfilled the state defence orders. We have fulfilled all signed contracts according to the schedule. Everything has been delivered on time, and sometimes even ahead of the schedule," he told local media.

He noted that some orders have increased significantly, and the production of Su-57 aircraft has doubled under the state defence orders this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Slyusar said that the Russian defence ministry has received all the ordered aircraft, and the state defence orders would increase in 2024.

A 5th-generation multirole fighter capable of aerial combat as well as ground and maritime strike, the Su-57 incorporates stealth, super-maneuverability, super-cruise, integrated avionics, and large internal payload capacity.

